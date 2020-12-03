Federal prosecutors say “Sweetie Pie’s” star James Timothy “Tim” Norman will not face the death penalty. He is accused of masterminding the murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of his nephew, Andre Montgomery, in 2015 – in order to collect $450,000 in life insurance. A filing in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Nov. 25 indicated capital punishment is off the table for Norman and Terica Ellis.
The automatic death penalty review is still pending for Travell Anthony Hill. The fourth person arrested, insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, does not face the murder-for-hire charge that triggers the death penalty review. All have pled not guilty in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.