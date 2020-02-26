Singer Nokio confirmed that he is no longer a part of the R&B quartet Dru Hill. Two days after the group’s “Unsung” episode aired on TV One, Nokio spoke with Baltimore Radio One affiliate 95.9 Magic FM and shared that he stepped away from Dru Hill after more than 25 years with the group. Nokio, one of the group’s founding members, suggested that friction between him and Dru Hill’s longtime manager Kevin Peck as a factor in his departure.
“I don’t want to not be on the road, but I’m not going nowhere where Kevin Peck is –and I love him as my brother, but we can’t do business,” Nokio said. “When the decision came down to it, Kevin was more important than me being on the road, so I went home.”
“I hope he knows my notes and I hope he up there dancing. it’s like you’re making me walk away from what I created because you don’t want to go home and you ain’t in the group and you don’t sing,” Nokio added. “As long as he up there, I ain’t never coming back unless I got everybody with me – Woody, Scola, Jazz and everybody else…”
Nokio’s departure, leaves Sisqo as the only remaining founding member – and comes almost exactly one year after fellow group member Jazz’s departure to pursue solo projects. Original member Woody left the group for a career in the gospel industry.
Sources: CNN.com, Celebretainment.com, Instagram.com, magicbaltimore.com
