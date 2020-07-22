Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been accused of shooting Houston rapper Megan The Stallion after a night out together in the Hollywood Hills last week.
According to TMZ, detectives have launched an official investigation.
“Tory hasn’t been named a suspect, but our law enforcement sources say cops are lasered in on him,” the celebrity news and gossip site said.
TMZ is also reporting that law enforcement is having a difficult time getting witnesses to cooperate.
Meanwhile, Megan took to Twitter to voice her disgust with how social media is making light of the shooting.
“It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about, but this is my life, Megan tweeted. “And I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”
Sources: Instagram.com, TMZ.com, The Blast, Twitter.com, E! News
