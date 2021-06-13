In an interview with Billboard ahead of his group’s ‘Culture 3’ album release, Offset shared that he feels Migos hasn’t fully received their flowers for allegedly making trap music mainstream.
“We made this trap go pop,” he said. “They don’t talk about that. We made trap go pop talking about selling pounds and bricks, and we hit Billboard No. 1. Hip-hop artists weren’t going No. 1 like that, but now it just be ‘bang, bang, bang.'”
While it's been three years since Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff have dropped an album, Offset believes the group has grown since their last project. He said ‘Culture 3’ is filled with a lot of creativity this time around.
“We not just doing one verse and one verse — we’re switching it up,” he said. “We doing things other people can’t do because we the only group. We got creative with our flows, so we could stamp another [movement]. We feel like we gonna lead the pack with this album.”
