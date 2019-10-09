Oprah Winfrey announced Monday that she’s donating more millions to Morehouse College. The billionaire philanthropist donated $13 million to continue her scholarship program at the college, making her total gift $25 million.
According to CBS News, Monday’s donation makes her gifts to the school the largest endowment in Morehouse’s 152-year history.
Winfrey made the surprise announcement during a visit to the historically black, all-men’s university in honor of the scholarship program’s 30th anniversary.
“I was really surprised to learn that it's been 30 years since I made that $12 million donation to Morehouse, so today I would like to add $13 million to that,” Winfrey announced to the young men.
Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety.com, Essence.com and Instagram.com, CBS News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.