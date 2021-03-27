Social media influencer and relationship author Derrick Jaxn went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this week. Jaxn and his wife Da’Naia went live on Instagram to confirm and discuss the infidelity rumors that had been swirling the internet.
While taking questions from social media, popular urban blog The Shade Room called Jaxn out for remarks against Pastor John Gray back when Gray was the subject of similar gossip.
“Why did you feel the need to call out John Gray when you were doing the same,” The Shade Room asked. “Is there an explanation?”
“Anything that I did – calling anybody out – especially if I aimed it at the person and not the action, was out of alignment. It was prideful and it was egotistical,” Jaxn responded. He then said that he had removed the video long before he became embroiled in his own similar controversy.
Gray hopped into the comments section of the Shade Room’s post to address Jaxn directly.
“Hey Derrick, you remember when I responded to your words about me? Remember when I posted videos about you? Neither do I,” Gray said. “I’ve learned in life that everyone gets a turn. When it was mine, I didn’t obfuscate my wrong by addressing what I know about others. I kept others’ names out of my mouth. Maybe it would be wise to do the same.”
Gray followed up to offer prayers of healing for Jaxn and his family.
“May you rise to be a better man. One moment will not define your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.