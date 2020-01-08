A month after Pastor John Gray denied claims he was about to be evicted from his church amid a dispute with the former pastor, Greenville News reported that Redemption Church filed for eviction against The Relentless Church in Greenville on Thursday. According to the outlet, Redemption terminated its lease agreement with the megachurch run by Pastor John Gray and told the church to vacate the property.
The court filing is said to ask for an application of ejectment and says Relentless breached its lease agreement because it failed to make all payments to cover the costs of the sanctuary and The Imagine Center, the sports and fitness facility operated on the church campus.
Gray was a no-show at his megachurch on Sunday. But according to NewsOne, he preached his sermon from a remote location, saying that his absence was “pre-planned before there was a setup with a camera to serve papers to our church.”
In an email received by NewsOne, Gray said Relentless “have and will continue” to make payments to Redemption despite the court filing.
Sources: Instagram.com, TMZ.com, Newsone.com, Twitter.com, Greenville News
