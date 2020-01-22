Embattled Relentless Church Pastor John Gray’s television show, “The Book of John Gray,” is not being renewed for a fourth season on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
A network spokesperson confirmed to The Greenville News this week that there are no plans for new episodes after the show was part of the network's programming for three seasons since 2016.
Officials at the network did not respond to follow-up questions about why the show was discontinued.
A spokesperson for Gray and his wife, Aventer, said the couple is considering other TV and film opportunities.
Sources: Greenvilleonline.com,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.