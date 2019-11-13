Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery claims to have been scammed by the mother of his child – and according to documents obtained by TMZ – her actions compelled him to file for custody of his son.
Documents say that Howery claims the mother of his child told him he fathered their son and divorced her husband.
But according to TMZ, the woman told her husband the same tale. She allegedly put her husband’s name on the baby’s birth certificate instead of Howery.
The docs claim that Howery said the woman made both Howery and her husband believe the child was theirs – and say that Howery was flying her and the baby from Illinois to California for visits and voluntarily providing financial support for the child.
But when Howery posted a picture of the child on social media, someone allegedly contacted Howery and informed him that the woman’s husband was the father of the child. Howery reportedly took a paternity test and it was revealed that Howery was the father.
The documents say that the woman “used their kid as a pawn in a nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations and deception in an attempt to defraud.”
Howery is reportedly seeking full custody and the legal authority to make all parental decisions for their now 2-year-old son, including, moving him to California.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com, Dateline.com, The Wendy Williams Show
