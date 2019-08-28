Ahead of the release of his tell-all book, former Richard Pryor bodyguard Rashon Kahn claimed during an interview with Comedy Hype that Pryor put a hit on former friend and fellow comedy legend Paul Mooney upon learning that Mooney had seduced his son, Richard Pryor Jr.
“There was a time when Paul Mooney was Richard’s friend. But he violated – to the extent that Richard didn’t want him on the planet anymore,” Kahn said. “He was like ‘a million dollars, I want somebody killed.’ When the first time he told me about it, I thought he was high. But because he was adamant about it, I asked him about it again -and then he went into detail. He told me what went on and he was hurt by it.”
Shortly afterwards, Richard Sr.’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, responded to a fan tagging her in a clip of the interview on social media claiming that Richard Jr. told everyone that Mooney had seduced him years before during a speech at Richard Sr. repast.
“RPjr confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard’s funeral service,” Jennifer said via Twitter. “He announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests. I have it on tape.”
Mooney’s camp vehemently denies the accusation.
“There is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney,” a publicist for Mooney told TMZ.
In an ambush interview with TMZ.com, Richard Jr. seems to confirm the sexual relations portion of Kahan’s remarks.
“Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young – it happened way before the 80s,” Richard Jr. told the interviewer.
The interviewer then asked if the alleged relations were consensual.
“How could any relations be consensual if I was a teenager,” Richard Jr. responded.
He had nothing to say as far as Mooney’s denials and no comment regarding Kahn’s allegation that Richard Sr. plans to have Mooney killed – which Kahn claims was foiled when Richard Sr. set himself on fire in the mid-80s.
“I’m done,” Richard Sr. told the reporter.
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, YouTube.com, Comedy Hype, TMZ.com
