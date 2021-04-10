Paul Pierce party

Paul Pierce has been dismissed from ESPN after posting a live video to his Instagram account of him receiving a massage from two women dancing seductively. He was also seen smoking marijuana. Pierce was a regular contributor on “ESPN NBA Countdown” and “The Jump.” On Monday night, sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel tweeted, “Source:ESPN parted ways with Paul Pierce effective immediately.” No public comments have been made yet from the network on the decisions. Pierce tweeted a video in response of him laughing with the caption “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.” In an Instagram video, he thanked his supporters and haters. “Yo, just wanna thank all my supporters, wanna thank my haters and everything. Look, check it out, bigger and better things coming baby. Don’t worry about it. You fall twice, get up three times. Just always remember to smile baby.”

