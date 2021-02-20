Actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s pockets are more than a million dollars lighter, allegedly thanks to the money-grubbing hands of a personal shopper. TMZ reports that suspect Dylan Syer was in court in New York City last Wednesday, where he was arraigned on charges of grand larceny and nine other counts. Syer allegedly used Hart's credit card information to launder nearly $1.2 million cash into his own account in less than two years, for lavish spending on himself.
As TMZ reported, Queens County D.A. Melinda Katz said Syer built trust with Hart, when he was hired in 2015, by making legitimate, authorized purchases on Hart’s behalf. However, Katz claims Syer started siphoning off hundreds of thousands from Hart's credit cards, depositing that money into his own bank account.
Prosecutors say much of the ill-gotten gain was used to buy expensive jewelry, watches, art, collectibles and luxury handbags.
