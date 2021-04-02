Music star Pharrell Williams revealed in an Instagram post that his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was one of the victims killed in the multiple shootings that occurred over the weekend on Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront.
“The loss of these lives is tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others,” The post read. “It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”
WVBT Wavy News 10 reported that Lynch was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Friday, March 26.
“Bad Girls Club” alum Deshayla Harris was also killed in an unrelated shooting. Harris appeared in season 17 of the Oxygen Network reality television series. The weekend’s tragic gun violence left two dead and eight injured.
