Last year Pilar Sanders, ex-wife of NFL great Deion Sanders, announced that she was dating J. Prince, CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records.
Pilar took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that the pair has become engaged.
In a photo and video, Pilar showed off a huge diamond engagement ring as well as a matching diamond necklace and tiara.
Below the photo and video – which included closeups of her new jewelry as Q Tip’s “Vibrant Thing” plays in the background – was the caption, “When you manifest the vision that others said was impossible.”
Sources: BlackAmericaWeb.com, The Root, Page Six, Bossip.com, Daily Mail, Instagram
