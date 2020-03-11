According to The Miami Herald, former Pretty Ricky lead singer Pleasure P. was arrested on battery charges in Miami after attacking a cashier at Checkers.
The report claims Pleasure P. placed a $60 order at a Miami area Checkers at 5 a.m. and began yelling at the cashier through the speaker.
After pulling up, Pleasure P was said to have paid for his food and after receiving it, the alleged victim claims he exited the vehicle, pushed the cashier and threw the food at her.
The employee called the cops and Pleasure P. was arrested on battery charges. Pleasure P. vehemently denies the accusations.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, PageSix.com, Twitter.com
