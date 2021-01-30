There is high demand for 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, who recited a powerful and inspiring original poem, “The Hill We Climb” at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and the swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris. That includes from the NFL, so make sure you start watching at the beginning of the Super Bowl on February 7. As TMZ reported, right before the kickoff of reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gorman will recite an original poem that honors three heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gorman has signed on with IMG Models to handle her profile, portfolio and numerous opportunities that are coming her way.
This week's sources: Blavity, CNN, Hollywood Reporter, Reuters, Revolt, Smart News, The New York Times, TMZ, Twitter
