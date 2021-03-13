The nation’s youngest inaugural poet, Amanda Gorman, said she was followed home recently by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived, reportedly because she “looked suspicious.”
“I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building,” “The Hill We Climb” poet tweeted about the alleged racial profiling. “He left, no apology. This is the reality of Black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”
The 22-year-old lives in Los Angeles. Her post brought thousands of comments of support and encouragement from the twitterverse and on Instagram, as reported by DefenderNetwork.com. She followed up that post with this:
“In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud.”
