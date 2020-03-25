Angelica Ross, who co-starred for two seasons on the FX hit show ‘Pose’ found out that she was the other woman, because of nationwide social distancing in place as a precaution from the coronavirus pandemic.
After a period of being unable to connect with her man, Ross took to Twitter to tell her followers that he had been located.
“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him,” Ross tweeted beneath an image of the two. “An early test we are committed to passing.”
She then replied to her own tweet revealing why he had been so inaccessible.
“The internet is AMAZING,” Ross said. “I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancée all morning #plottwist.”
After her followers expressed confusion with the tweets, another follower broke things down.
“For those who don’t get it, Queen Angelica found this man and was dating,” the follower said. “She posted on Twitter and rejoiced in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man had a kid and is engaged.”
Ross retweeted the follower and replied with “basically.”
