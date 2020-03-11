For years, Fugees member Pras Michel has been battling his ex-girlfriend, over child support for their 9-year old son.
Michel was taken into custody in Manhattan on Monday after failing to prove he made a $20,000 court ordered child support payment on his $125,000 balance.
According to PageSix.com, Michel insisted he made the payment and provided a tracking number claiming a friend mailed the check for him, but the tracking number didn't work.
He was taken into custody and is being held on $5,000 bond until his hearing next week.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, PageSix.com, Twitter.com
