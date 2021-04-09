Hundreds of DMX’s family, friends, and fans came out in support of him, sending out prayers as he’s currently hospitalized fighting for his life. On Monday, his family made the announcement that a prayer vigil would be held at White Plains Hospital, which is where he is currently being treated. People in attendance include his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, his sons Xavier and Exodus. Hospital workers standing inside the window also showed their support by holding up an X sign. His Ruff Ryders motorcycle crew gathered Sunday evening to pay tribute to the rapper. TMZheadlined the story on Friday that DMX had an overdose that triggered a heart attack. While resuscitation has kept him alive, sources tell the publication he didn’t have oxygen in his brain for 30 minutes, resulting in him having very little brain activity. Over the years, he’s struggled publicly with drug addiction and was incarcerated in the past on drug charges.
