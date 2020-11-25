The family of 64-year-old comedian and actor David Adkins, known as Sinbad, said he is recovering from a recent stroke. In a statement reported by Variety, the family said in part, “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing.”
