St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.