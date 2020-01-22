It was announced on Thursday that Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan of Sussex will lose their royal titles of “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness,” when they step back as senior members of the United Kingdom’s royal family.
A new statement from Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace confirmed the news – and stated that the duo will maintain the moniker of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple will also repay U.K. taxpayers for renovating their Windsor home, known as Frogmore Cottage, which they will retain as their base in Britain. They will no longer receive public payment for their royal duties. The changes will take place sometime in the spring, according to Buckingham Palace.
They explained in early January that they had made the decision to work towards “becoming financially independent” and to raise their son between the United States and the United Kingdom.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth II said.
The statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”
