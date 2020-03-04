Tyler Perry's sister’s son, who was serving 20 years in prison for murdering his father in front of his mother back in 2016, hanged himself in his jail cell.
According to reports Perry’s nephew was placed in solitary confinement following a fight with another prisoner. The nephew was later found hanging by bedsheets during a routine check of his cell.
The nephew, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter charges, was housed inside a prison facility in St. Helena Parish in Louisiana.
While prison officials claim there was no foul play, Perry’s family were initially not convinced.
“Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide,” Perry wrote on his website. “I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for coverups and/or getting it wrong. With that in mind, I have hired Dr. Michael Baden for a second autopsy, and we are expecting results very soon.”
The next day he updated fans with Dr. Baden’s results.
“I spoke with Dr. Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew,” Perry wrote. “I was relieved to hear that he was 98 percent sure that there was no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated.
Answers don’t take away grief, but they surely give room for grieving to take its course.”
Sources: Rollingstone.com, Twitter.com, Tylerperry.com, hotnewhiphop.com
