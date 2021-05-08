On Saturday, May 1, Quality Control Music Co-Founder Coach K received a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and an honorary doctorate degree of humane letters from Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, N.C.
K was a student athlete at Saint Augustine’s in 2000 but left the school after suffering from a basketball injury.
Last year, he re-enrolled and graduated with a degree from Saint Augustine’s Gateway program for adult learners.
The pandemic halted him from walking the stage in 2020, this year the university renewed commencement activities with in-person ceremonies.
“After having success in this music business, I was still missing something.” Coach K recalled at his graduation.
