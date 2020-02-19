The use of the word “royal” by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, for their new venture is being reviewed, according to a royal source. Discussions are still underway, but the likely direction is that the term will not be a part of the Sussex's branding.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the world last month when they announced plans to step back from their duties in the British royal family and “transition into a new working model."
Prince Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using the titles His and Her Royal Highness. At the same time, it emerged that couple had applied for UK trademark for the term “Sussex Royal,” covering hundreds of items.
An aide to the Queen warned the Duke and Duchess against using the term, The Times of London newspaper reported earlier this month.
“I don't think it's satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you're not,” Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms, told the publication, speaking in a personal capacity.
“It is such unusual times that it is a matter of waiting and seeing how things develop,” he added.
The couple's official Instagram account, dubbed @sussexroyal has over 11.2 million followers and the couple have accompanying website for their brand under the domain sussexroyal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.