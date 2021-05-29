Vibe Magazine recapped an interview with music icon and Vibe founder Quincy Jones did with the Hollywood Reporter for its new series launch “THR Icon.”
In the feature, Jones reflects on not wanting to work with Elvis Presley.
“I was writing for [orchestra leader] Tommy Dorsey, oh God, back then in the ’50s. And Elvis came in, and Tommy said, ‘I don’t want to play with him.’ He was a racist mother — I’m going to shut up now. But every time I saw Elvis, he was being coached by (‘Don’t Be Cruel’ songwriter) Otis Blackwell, telling him how to sing.”
Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter expressed her excitement in a statement about the Jones feature.
“Legends like Quincy paved the way for many of the great artists we know today and introduced some of the most culture-defining songs of all time,” she said.
