TMZ reports that Chi Chi DeVayne of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is dead at age 34. The fan favorite whose real name was Zavion Davenport, was recently hospitalized and died Aug. 20 of pneumonia, according to DeVayne’s family. DeVayne was also hospitalized in July with kidney failure related to scleroderma, an autoimmune disease DeVayne was diagnosed with in 2018. While undergoing dialysis, DeVayne posted, “I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences.”
RuPaul is said to be heartbroken over Chi Chi’s passing, but “grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.” RuPaul said, “She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”
