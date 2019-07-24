On Monday (July 22), R. Kelly crisis manager Darrell Johnson, announced his resignation from Kelly’s camp. The news came just a few hours after telling Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” that he would never leave his own daughter alone with Kelly – who is facing federal sex crime charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.
“I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg,” Johnson told CBS News, referring to Steve Greenberg, the head of Kelly’s legal team in Chicago.
That morning, Johnson was asked if he would leave his daughter, who is in her twenties, alone with his now-former client and he swiftly responded, “absolutely not... I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not.” King then noted that his words could be seen as contradictory, given the fact he has been proclaiming Kelly’s innocence. “I wouldn't leave my daughter with anyone — I'm going to say it again — that's accused of being a pedophile,” he responded.
During the same interview, he called Kelly a “normal person,” saying, “I haven't seen anything that would cause me to be suspicious.”
“They’ve indicted Mr. Kelly. He’s in jail right now. He will have his day in court,” he continued. “And they’ll have to bring the evidence. And that’s what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary.”
Sources: CBS.com, ComicBook.com, Instagram.com, LoveBScott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.