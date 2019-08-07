After being denied bond, singer R. Kelly was transferred from Chicago to Brooklyn Federal Court this week –where he pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, transporting women and minors across state lines for sex and threatening witnesses. There are 13 victims total connected to the case – including a new charge stemming from allegations in Minnesota.
According to St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP, a Hennepin County attorney announced the new charges against the musician, who has also been charged with underage sex crimes in other jurisdictions, at a press conference Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, on January 11, the victim reached out to law enforcement to report a sexual encounter with Kelly. She told police the incident happened when the musician was in Minneapolis for a concert.
The event occurred on July 11, 2001, according to Freeman. The charges against Kelly are one count of engaging in prostitution with a person under 18 years of age and one count of hiring a person under 18 years of age for sexual purposes, the attorney reportedly said.
The criminal complaint states Kelly offered the victim $200 to dance with him, and she agreed. According to the victim, he then helped her remove her clothing and stated that Kelly took his clothes off as well. She went on to say Kelly laid on the bed and she climbed on top of him. Kelly is noted to have made contact with the victim's private areas, as well as touching himself in the same area, according to the complaint.
