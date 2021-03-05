Although he twice tried to get released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic as he awaits trial on federal charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice – singer R. Kelly, full name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is already ahead of most Americans in this public health fight. TMZ reports that he recently received his second COVID vaccine in his hometown at the Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago. His trial is set for September 13.
Source: TMZ
