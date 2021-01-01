A September 13, 2021 trial date is set for jailed singer Robert “R.” Kelly, accused of child pornography and obstruction charges in Chicago. As reported by The Root and the New York Times, U. S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber noted that date could change, depending on restrictions due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Root reports Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago “will begin five months after his New York trial on racketeering charges (alleging Kelly “and his associates ran a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact and then isolated and threatened them to keep them under control and prevent them from going to the authorities.”), scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021. Kelly, 53, faces up to 20 years in prison for the New York charges and if convicted in Chicago, it could add decades to the sentencing.
Sources: Adidas, The Grio, ESPN, Forbes, Rap-Up, The Root, Smart News, The New York Times, TMZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.