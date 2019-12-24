Earlier this month R. Kelly was slapped with new charges in relation to his brief marriage to then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah.
According to reports this week R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges that he bribed someone to make a fake ID for Aaliyah so they could get married.
Kelly entered the plea in New York on Wednesday via video feed from Chicago. The case is ongoing.
Sources: People.com, TVLine.com, TMZ.com
