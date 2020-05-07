Incarcerated R&B singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to new sex trafficking charges in New York.
The new indictment allegedly adds several allegations of abuse from a victim referred to only as Jane Doe 5, including knowingly spreading the herpes virus to two people.
Two of the new counts carry minimum sentences of 10 years if convicted.
R. Kelly is also facing charges in Chicago and Minnesota.
Sources: The Shade Room, Instagram.com, The Blast, Bossip.com
