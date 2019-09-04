Earlier this month, embattled R&B singer R. Kelly’s lawyer claimed the singer was not doing well in solitary confinement while awaiting trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse against minors.
This week, R. Kelly's legal team filed a motion to have him moved to general population. According to Variety.com, the motion has been granted.
Kelly was reportedly moved to general population on Tuesday with special precautions taken to ensure his safety.
Along with being allowed 10 non-attorney visits instead of just one, R. Kelly may now also have recreation time with the other prisoners.
R. Kelly is being held without bond and facing 18 counts of sexual misconduct.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com
