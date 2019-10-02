According to the Chicago Sun-Times, incarcerated R&B singer R. Kelly's lawyers said in a court filing on Monday that Kelly has “numbness in his hand, anxiety, and an untreated hernia."
The Sun-Times says the 11-page document filed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York is the latest attempt by Kelly’s lawyer to get him released from jail for the federal sex charges Kelly is facing.
Though Kelly has been moved to general population in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, defense attorney Steve Greenberg argued in the new filing that Kelly’s conditions of confinement “remain stifling.”
Greenberg pointed out Kelly “has a number of health issues which need to be addressed and for which he is not presently receiving adequate medical care.”
“He is limited to 300 minutes on the telephone, per month,” Greenberg wrote. “His visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch.”
“No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”
Sources: The Blast, TMZ.com, The Chicago Sun-Times, Good Morning America, Instagram.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.