According to TMZ.com, the stepfather of brother rap duo Rae Sremmurd – who helped raised them since they were young – is dead after a shooting in Mississippi. Police reportedly have their younger brother in custody.
According to the celebrity news and gossip site, Tupelo PD were dispatched Monday night to a home where they found a man who died on the scene from several gunshot wounds. TMZ law enforcement sources say that the decedent is Floyd Sullivan, father of Rae Sremmurd’s younger brother Michael Sullivan – and that Michael is being held for a psychiatric evaluation.
Floyd Sullivan reportedly raised the boys since they were in middle school.
Sources: Instagram.com, TMZ.com, Newsone.com, Twitter.com, Greenville News
