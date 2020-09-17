Ray J says he wants the pre-nup enforced in his divorce proceedings against wife of four years, Princess Love. He cites irreconcilable differences for the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” costars. He also seeks joint custody of their two children, daughter Melody and son Epik, in papers filed in Los Angeles County Court this week. The couple’s recent reconciliation was short lived. Love had filed for divorce against Ray J in May, but had the petition dismissed shortly after.
Source: The Blast, TMZ
