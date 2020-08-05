“Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Peter Thomas took to his Instagram account to announce that he has been battling COVID-19. The Jamaican club owner and former entertainment executive told his followers he had been bedridden for over a week as a result of the virus.
“COVID-19 got me,” Thomas posted. He also said he tested negative five times before having a positive test, and his symptoms have included abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. According to The Griot, Thomas stressed the importance of wearing masks and gloves and urged his followers to adhere to social distancing.
