According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a Cook County, IL judge ruled that the woman who posted bond for R. Kelly earlier this year will not get her money back — at least not any time soon.
Valencia Love put up $100K in February, after Kelly spent a few nights in Cook County Jail. The money bought his freedom for about four months — before he was arrested again on federal charges.
Love’s attorney, John Collins, filed a four-page motion Friday seeking the return of Love’s money.
In a court hearing Tuesday, Collins told Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood that, when she posted the money, Love had no knowledge of federal investigations in New York or Chicago.
Love could get her money back at the end of Kelly’s criminal case in Cook County, but that could take years.
“She’s worried she’s in jeopardy of losing that money,” Collins said in court.
Love is also concerned the money could, at the conclusion of the case, be ordered by a judge to pay for Kelly’s attorney fees, Collins said.
But Love reportedly told the Sun-Times that’s exactly what she wants to do.
Love said she wants the money returned so she could give it to R. Kelly’s team to cover his legal costs and other expenses.
While Love wouldn’t provide any details about the nature of her relationship with Kelly, she vehemently defended the embattled R&B star and called into question the nature of the allegations against him.
Sources: People.com, The Blast, The Chicago Sun-Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.