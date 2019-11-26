Over the summer, a former bodyguard of comedy legend Richard Pryor brought forth explosive allegations against comedy and former Pryor collaborator Paul Mooney.
Rashon Kahn claimed during an interview that Mooney had allegedly seduced his teen son, Richard Pryor Jr.
Mooney’s camp continues to vehemently deny the claims. Without mentioning names, Richard Pryor Jr. discussed personal toll the recent revelations had on his life in a YouTube video.
“What was horrible about it is you are dealing with the victim being attacked,” Richard Pryor Jr. said. “You had people debating on what my age was and saying that I was an adult when this happened and all of these things that they wanted to say as far as how I allowed something like this to happen because I was a dude, and saying that I was close to an age where I could consent. And it was like, ‘come on now.’”
He also talked about being ambushed by TMZ at the height of the drama.
“Emotionally, it just drains you and you don’t want to show your face in public,” Richard Pryor Jr. said. “This person did this and it was wrong. Period. It was a very tough thing that I had to go through. I am not here to put anyone under a bus or anything, but the people who have done things to me know exactly who they are. When you go through something like this, and it’s something where you don’t want people to force you to say anything you are not ready to say.”
Sources: TMZ.com, YouTube.com, BlackPressUSA.com, LoveBScott.com, KTRK-TV.com
