According to Bossip.com, Rapper Rick Ross’ former partner has sued the rapper in order to legally name him as their children’s father and to establish court-ordered support for them.
According to court documents obtained by the urban celebrity news and gossip site, Briana Camille recently sued her rapper ex for paternity and to establish both temporary and permanent child support for their two children and revealed that she was expecting a third child with the rapper this fall.
Camille reportedly said that although they were never married, she’d been living with Ross and their two kids, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2, for the last two years before their sudden split.
She is said to have asked the judge to force the rapper to take a DNA test and pay her lawyer’s fees. Bossip also said that a lawyer for Ross said that he was the one who initially reached out to her to take a DNA test – and he’s been consistently supporting the children in question.
Sources: The Shade Room, Instagram.com, The Blast, Bossip.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.