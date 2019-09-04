In his new book, “Hurricanes: My Life Is a Movie,” rapper Rick Ross admits that his seizures were caused by drug abuse. “It was the codeine,” Ross told People Magazine in an interview to promote the book. “That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”
Ross also admitted his extended hospital stay inspired him to write his book.
Sources: Variety.com, TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.