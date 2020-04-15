Philadelphia model-turned-rapper Chynna Rogers died on Wednesday, her family said. She was 25 years old.
“Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” the family said in a statement to NBC News.
According to the news outlet, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said Rogers died from an accidental drug overdose.
The Philadelphia native signed with the agency Ford Models at age 14 after reportedly being discovered at a New Jersey amusement park, but she always had goals of being in the music industry.
Rogers’ dream became a reality when in high school she teamed up with the late producer A$AP Yams, who formed the hip-hop group A$AP Mob.
A$AP Yams died of an accidental drug overdose in 2015.
Sources: NBC News, Instagram, Vibe.com
