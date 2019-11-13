Ahead of the release of her memoir, Robyn Crawford opened up regarding her intimate relationship with Whitney Houston.
“It was during that first summer that we met, was the first time our lips touched. And it wasn't anything planned, it just happened,” Crawford said on “Dateline” while promoting her book, entitled “A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.”
“And it felt wonderful. And then, not long after that, we spent the night together. And that evening was the night that we touched. And that just brought us closer.”
Crawford’s book was released on Tuesday, November 12.
In an excerpt of “A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston” obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Crawford writes about their romance, brief physical relationship and eventual vow to abstain shortly after Whitney signed her record deal with Clive Davis at Arista in 1982 because of homophobia.
“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult,” Crawford wrote, according to PEOPLE. “She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us, and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt. Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close, but we were that close. We wanted to be together and that meant just us. We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”
As Crawford made her press rounds for the book, she stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” and revealed that Houston and she had planned to confront Williams face to face in response to the rumors Williams shared about Houston during her days as a radio gossip maven.
“Everyone lived by the radio back then,” Crawford said. “We’re in the car and you’re like … talking like you lived with us, like you’re roommates with us.”
“We’d be in the car and Whitney would be like, ‘Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like!’,” Crawford told Williams.
“We didn’t know what you looked like. Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street and squat like collies waiting for you right outside.”
Williams seemed visibly shocked by the revelation. “Robyn, I can’t even fight! I would’ve run!”
Crawford assured that they had no intentions to fight, but she and Houston wanted to “see you face-to-face and have a chat.”
“I’m frightened,” Williams said. “... oh my gosh, I dodged that bullet," Williams replied.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com, Dateline.com, The Wendy Williams Show
