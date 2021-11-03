According to TMZ, R&B legend Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band and "Uncle" Charlie Wilson's older brother, is dead.
Ronnie's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, tells TMZ ... he died at 10:01 AM Tuesday at his home in Tulsa, OK. Linda says Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, and it put him into a semi-coma and he never recovered.
In a Facebook post, Linda remembered her late husband as a "genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music."
Ronnie and his brothers, Charlie and Robert Wilson, formed The Gap Band back in the 1970s in Tulsa, OK. Four of The Gap Band's nine albums went platinum. Their greatest hits include "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Party Train," "Burn Rubber," and "Outstanding."
