According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Salim Akil’s alleged mistress, Amber Brenner, is demanding a judge allow her to depose a representative from the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Brenner sued Akil accusing him of domestic violence, along with stealing her screenplay and turning it into his show “Love Is,” which appeared for one season on the OWN Network. In newly-filed court documents, Brenner accuses OWN of refusing to turn over documents in the case. She demanded they hand over communications with Akil, insurance documents and have a representative sit for a deposition.
She wants the court to sanction OWN to the tune of $4,650 for refusing to comply.
According to The Blast, OWN believes Brenner has no right to their internal documents, especially since they are not a party to the case. A judge has yet to rule.
“Love Is” aired on the OWN Network for one season before it was canceled amid the controversy – despite the announcement that the show had been renewed for a second season.
Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety.com, Essence.com and Instagram.com, CBS News
