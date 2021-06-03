Samuel E. Wright, the actor who voiced the character Sebastian the Crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and sang the film’s award winning single “Under the Sea,” has died at 74.
In the film, Wright plays a Jamaican crustacean and the adviser to King Triton in the 1989 classic. This role skyrocketed him to stardom leading him to a career of longevity in theater, television and cinema.
The town of Montgomery, New York, where he founded a cultural center with his family, confirmed his death. It was also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his daughter, who described him as “the brightest light.”
"On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with," the town wrote on its Facebook page.
Wright’s vocals on “Under the Sea” earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and a Grammy.
He also starred in the TV series adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” and had a voice role in the movie “Dinosaur.”
