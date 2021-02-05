Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be among Hasbro’s new line of Star Wars figures. In the Disney Plus series, “The Mandalorian,” Banks portrays the character Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian warrior who fights as a member of the Night Owls. Wrestle Zone reports the announcement was made on a Hasbro Pulse live stream.

This week's Hotsheet sources: CBS News, Deadline, Essence, Hollywood Life, iHeartRadio, Rap-Up, The Sun, Twitter, Wrestle Zone
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.