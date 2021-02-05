WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be among Hasbro’s new line of Star Wars figures. In the Disney Plus series, “The Mandalorian,” Banks portrays the character Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian warrior who fights as a member of the Night Owls. Wrestle Zone reports the announcement was made on a Hasbro Pulse live stream.
