It’s apparently a new video and a new face for The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Tuesday’s video release of the Grammy-winning Canadian singer’s fourth single, “Save Your Tears” from his latest album, After Hours, freaked out a lot of people with his dramatically altered face. But worry not. People reported, “While fans speculated about The Weeknd’s shocking transformation, Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance confirmed on Instagram that the look is actually prosthetics.”
