Geto Boys rapper Scarface (Brad Terrance Jordan) took to social media on Oct. 7 to spread the word that he is in need of a kidney, following his battle with COVID-19 that permanently damaged his kidneys and left him on dialysis. “I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he posted on Twitter, prompting thousands of likes and retweets. In a later tweet, he posted, “Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank yall enough.”
